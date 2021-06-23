I was upset to read in the June 20 Herald-Review that Republican lawmakers in the State Senate are threatening to close our state parks this summer in response to the Clean Cars rule. This legislation is overwhelmingly supported by Minnesotans, and yet Republicans are unwilling to allow for more choice in the kinds of cars available in our state.
I’ve lived in Minnesota my entire life and enjoying Minnesota’s amazing state parks has been an important part of every summer. It is unjust for Senate Republicans to threaten to close our parks and such important educational and recreational areas like the Science Museum and the Minnesota Zoo. I hope you’ll join me in calling Senator Ingebrigtsen’s office at 651-297-8063. He’s been leading this blockade and we need to let him know that our state parks are not his to close for political reasons.
Siena Leone-Getten
St. Paul
