Our president is a horrible liar! He accuses a four-star general of lying to him. He should know that all meetings are recorded on tape. We should be allowed to hear that tape to find the truth.
The president plays the blame game. He is a very poor president. The president, vice president and speaker of the house are all under par.
Is the president a man or a mouse? He should squeak up.
I visited my aunt who was out of control about the same as the president. My aunt had the cat fixed. The same way she would have fixed the president. He should be more responsible and accept responsibility for his actions - right or wrong.
Wayne Nivala
Bovey
