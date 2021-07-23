The last letter I wrote to the Herald Review in September 2020, closed with an editorial from the Los Angeles Times stating Trump was unacceptable as president of the United States, and it was of utmost importance that Americans of all political parties reject and replace him.
There were 81,268, 924 voters who did just that, 51.3% over Trump’s 46.9%. Several months before the election Trump was projecting the idea if he lost it would be because the election was rigged. The fact he was spouting the same nonsense before the 2016 election has gone right down the memory hole of those who are now shouting the Big Lie in every direction, from their fever swamps. This lunacy has always been in his playbook.
Although recount after recount showed this election to be one of the most secure in history, the beat of the Big Lie goes on, and on.
I was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol. This is America? My stomach churns every time clips of that dreadful day are shown on newscasts. How any patriotic American can not condemn that attack sickens me.
It has become more apparent the Republican Party has become an enormous threat to our democracy. It is more than appalling that regular people have bought into the misinformation and lies, but to have their elected representatives bald-faced lie is reprehensible.
A big tell should be the Republican’s refusal to participate in a bipartisan investigation of insurrection. Of course they wouldn’t. There is no doubt Trump instigated and encouraged such traitorous behavior, and I suspect, also members of Congress.
And now there are revelations by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, of the deep concerns that Trump would attempt a coup. There is so much craziness in this country since the advent of Trump. There is no question the Republicans have been headed in an authoritarian direction since the glory days of Reagan, but Trump ripped the cover off their devious plans.
The blatant attempts to suppress the vote, and more importantly legislation as to who counts and decides the vote in many states, scares me.
To top it off, making life- saving vaccinations a political issue is simply beyond the pale. Discouraging people from being vaccinated against Covid 19, causing serious illness, and possibly death, is downright evil. Obviously Republican leaders want to stick it in the eyes of liberals, and block Biden’s agenda, but this is insanity.
Yes, Mr. Urman the country is going to hell, but it’s because of people like you, who are terrified of losing their white privilege. This country is slipping into fascism, and those who support every ugly move by the Republicans, don’t recognize it.
We are on our way to being a failed country, unless the dangerous neo-fascists are stopped. The Republican Party has become so radicalized it no longer warrants support by anyone concerned about the well-being of this nation.
Reagan touted “Morning in America” when he campaigned for the presidency. If voters do not wake up, it will be “Mourning in America” for everyone, except those extremists in power.
Jackie Dowell
Grand Rapids
