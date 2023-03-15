The time for American citizens standing by and doing nothing about so many issues facing our nation has run its course. Each and everyday life, liberty, faith, the pursuit of happiness and more - those freedoms we take for granted - are under attack.
One of these attacks I find most grievous is the instructional material - especially that pertaining to morals - that is being fed to the young minds of our very children.
Somehow, the powers that be (and by the way, we pay the salaries of this elite group) decided that parents have no right to protect, guide and nurture their own children. Somehow, they believe our children belong to the state. Hard to believe!
Teachers, unions and bureaucrats think they know best.
Well, maybe it is time for parents, grandparents and others to raise their voices and loudly advocate for the best education for our children. Within our own communities, we can become more involved in seeking out qualified instructors, monitoring their activities and, when necessary, back away from questionable public schools and look into home or parochial schooling. Our children need to acquire skills, reading writing, mathematics, sciences, history (true American history).
Our children don’t need to be subjected to critical race theory. Girls should not be forced to share the same bathroom facilities with boys. Boys should not be allowed to compete in girls sports.
Our children deserve much better, we deserve much better. Either we as a community, state, nation take a moral stand (and anything worthwhile is going to be hard) or our nation and especially our children will be lost.
