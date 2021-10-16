The Herald-Review’s editorial page exists as a place where readers may argue, agree, disagree and even attempt to persuade others to their particular point of view.
Debate on this page can be especially strong during an election year and with a special election such as the ISD 318 School Board election to be held Nov. 2. This newspaper does not endorse candidates for election. Rather, we believe it is important to remain neutral and offer opinion space to all sides.
As long as letters do not cross the line toward atrocious (this is a public forum) and letter writers are respectful of the newspaper’s guidelines and do not make libelous statements, we will continue to support the freedom of opinion and applaud those with the courage to express their thoughts and author them in this newspaper. A vibrant editorial page is all about conversation meant to generate discussion.
Note that it is not guaranteed that every letter submitted to the Herald-Review is published, nor is it guaranteed a certain letter will publish on a specific date.
For more information or to submit a letter, email the Herald-Review at news@grhr.net.
Herald-Review management
