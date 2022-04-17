Soldiers, men and women, fighting to save their country, Ukraine, from a neighboring tyrant. Mothers and children bombed into body parts. And yet significant numbers of Americans obsess over the asinine antics of an over privileged family of fem bots or the manufactured drama over a house remodel or fake ‘survivalist’ shows or celebrity drama as if any of it has significance in anyone’s life. These so-called reality shows fully meet the criteria of nutrition-less mindless brain junk food. And a significant swath of Americans slobber them up like candy.
Recently I started watching reruns of a modern popular who-done-it series advertised as ‘fun and entertaining with unique characters’. Apparently the graphic scene where one of the lead characters gets shot in the forehead with the bullet exiting the back of her head in a spray of blood is someone’s definition of fun. I rarely watch ‘regular’ TV so in defense of my innocence, somewhere along the trail to entertainment insanity, I must have taken a side road.
Consider a factory that makes many kinds of candy. The marketing department notes one particular kind is very poplar so the company floods the market with that one kind, thus taking advantage of the situation while it can. Like all corporations, the Holy Grail is profit. The product may be mentally or physically toxic, but (as in the tobacco industry) the product continues to be sold as long as there is a substantial population of devoted and non-recoverable addicts.
The current candy in the movie industry appears to be senseless and sustained person on person violence. While this has always been true to some extent, in the past the violence was integral to the story being told; now the sheer volume of violence is the story and the more graphic the better. This is no accident. The movie industry is simply feeding the gaping mouths of consumers with exactly what they want to eat. This is proof of the hypotheses of this piece: A significant portion of the population ‘eat up’ violence as if it were candy. If it were not so, the corporate entertainment industry would not promote it, as there would be no profit to be made.
One of the more inconvenient truths of humanity is the innate violent nature of a significant portion of the human race and to some extent in all of us. This flows across all of humanity and institutions including religious and political and nationalistic fervor. Violence for real feeds upon itself like fire and grows to consume all in its path and the alternative to violence is usually to meet it with more violence, like a backfire lit to stop an advancing firestorm, resulting in a blackened landscape.
After WWII and the introduction of the Cold War with the Soviet Union (Russia), there arose the doctrine of mutually assured destruction. This was the misguided notion that if everyone had a weapon so powerful as to ensure destruction of the ‘other’, no one would be crazy or desperate enough to use it. This was a serious, almost naïve, misunderstanding of human nature and of history. The most powerful of these weapons are nuclear and the thirteen thousand or so warheads that exist today, if all were unleashed, would certainly end the lives of billions of people and reduce humanity, if it survived at all, to the actual Stone Age. And yet today we see President Putin of Russia using the threatened use of his nuclear stockpile as a weapon against the countries, particularly of NATO and the US, to prevent direct intervention into his unprovoked war against Ukraine. Against a full-on non-nuclear military intervention by NATO and the US, Russia’s unprovoked war would be crushed in a few days. The only thing preventing that is Putin’s threat of the use of Russia’s nuclear weapons. If Putin is backed into a corner, would he be crazy enough or desperate enough to take humanity down with him? But if he is not deterred now, what is to prevent him from using the same threat over and over again in other acts of aggression against peaceful neighbors? There has never been a weapon of war, no matter how inhumane, that has never been used to destroy as much property as possible or as many of the ‘enemy’ as possible.
Violence begets violence is a truth as old as humanity. This is not a judgment on my part; it is reality. It is part of what we are as humans. This is why scientists have put humanity only seconds away from midnight on the metaphorical doomsday clock. Humanity may not only be on the verge of destruction, we may be in the process of digging our own grave.
As a personal appeal, I would encourage all people to consider what is important and what is superfluous in human affairs and especially in their own lives, to follow an innate moral compass, not necessarily something learned or something indoctrinated, but something felt. No one’s last words were “I wish I would have watched more reality TV” or “I wish I had been more greedy” or “I wish I would have been more of a hard-ass”. Nearly everyone realizes at some point that what is important in life is how we made a positive impact on others, those people we have loved and love, and how we might have helped advance the best qualities in ourselves and others. Standing up for something ‘moral’ is not blindly standing up for a religion, or political party, or a person, but standing up for what even some of the most damaged personalities come to realize is right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.