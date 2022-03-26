We have an accountability problem in all layers of government and specifically in law enforcement. The nature of police work, investigating crimes after they happen, does not lend itself to transparency with the public. This is not the fault of the police per se, it’s just the nature of the job. That said, they’re public employees and the police stations are public entities that we, the public, should be able to comment on what is going well as well as what is not. Recently there was a story about a local drug bust. The cops did what cops do, they spread it out across the table and made it look like they accomplished something. After closely examining the contents of the photo, I cannot help but point out that the equivalencies to legal, medical cannabis set this bust at about a year’s supply for me, maybe a little longer. So that’s what they accomplished. They took a year and change’s worth of medicine off the street.
Then to add insult to injury they shut down commenting on the local facebook page. That is not a move to engender any trust in them. If they can’t defend their actions to a cross section of the public, then they should not be doing whatever it is that they’re doing. While I absolutely believe in the rule of law and I’m not just trying to hate on cops, but this is stupid. It’s just another example of the damage of the “war on drugs.” Not letting the people comment on their actions is the highest form of bureaucratic cowardice.
