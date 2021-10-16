How is it possible that poor grades could occur with a student that is highly intelligent? This scenario applies to many prominent people throughout history: Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Alexander Graham Bell, Leonardo DaVinci, Pablo Picasso, Steven Spielberg, Richard Branson, Ted Turner, Charles Schwab, and Whoopi Goldberg, just to name a few. All of these people have/had dyslexia. It is actually very common and occurs in one in five individuals.
While dyslexia can make it very difficult for a student to succeed in school, it can also be a blessing in disguise. People with dyslexia tend to be incredibly creative, innovative thinkers, they are able to think outside the box, and are very driven and motivated. Because of these unique traits many people with dyslexia often become entrepreneurs or are very successful in life. For instance, Richard Branson had so much difficulty in school that he dropped out. He is now a billionaire because of his entrepreneurship. dyslexic children are so intelligent that they are able to find creative ways to work around their difficulties and are experts at hiding it. Many are able to get through school and even college. They may have to work twice as hard, but they do it. But what about the children that don’t?
On the flip side of that scenario, there are children that struggle so much they feel they are stupid and have low self-esteem. Really, most dyslexic children feel this way, but some manage to succeed regardless. Unfortunately, some do not. Not receiving intervention for dyslexia can be the difference between going to college or going to jail. It is not surprising that the vast majority of individuals in jail have a literacy problem.
There are several problems that need solutions in order for positive change to occur, they are: Schools need to test for dyslexia and provide Orton-Gillingham based intervention; Teachers and the general public need to have knowledge and awareness of dyslexia; Universities need to incorporate education on dyslexia, into core classes for teaching students; Textbooks and other educational materials used in the classroom need to be more accommodating to the dyslexic child (especially since there are approximately five children in each classroom with dyslexia.)
Fortunately our community has a non-profit tutoring agency providing interventions specific to children with dyslexia. Great Minds Learning Center provides tutoring for children with dyslexia and has a scholarship fund so that low-income families can also have access to tutoring. October is dyslexia awareness month. Please consider donating to this organization and making a positive difference in the life of a child. You can learn more at: www.gmlc.com
Lisa Carsrud
Grand Rapids
