The Saudis and Russians have already voted in the fall election by cutting oil production by two million barrels a day which will raise gas prices and ripple through the economy with more inflation but we don’t have to stand for it. There are a number of actions we can take. Some may be better than others:
1) There is a bipartisan effort to pass legislation removing our military from Saudi Arabia. This would bring them to the bargaining table since our armaments are far superior to what they could obtain from Russia or China and our systems are not interchangeable with theirs so it would take a long time in any case.
2) We could stop exporting the 30% of our fossil fuels being exported and guarantee ourselves a bigger supply at lower prices. This may not be easy with lobbyist opposition and would just export our pain to others.
3) Biden could invoke the Defense Production Act and start mass producing electric heat pumps and sell them for a very small fee which would dramatically reduce our energy needs.
4) We could pass an oil price gouging bill—which Stauber and Republicans voted against this summer—to bring the profit of processed hydrocarbons at the refinery level down to more normal, historic profit margins.
5) The Federal Trade Commission could get off its duff and go after the excess profits taken at the refinery level.
6) The US could file a lawsuit against OPEC+ (which includes Russia) and accuse them of being an illegal cartel…which one could wonder how many decades that would take.
Personally, I prefer withdrawing our military from Saudi Arabia and making electric heat pumps as fast as possible but, frankly, I am not sure any of the above will happen without politicians beginning to cooperate with one another.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.