This old adventurer along with his long-term bride and best friend prepped and warmed the Idaho Avenue cabin on Big Bass Lake, made ready for both children and spouses for the Mothers’ Day reunion. This was the first full combination of kids with parents since downsizing, simplifying, and relocation from Snake River Idaho to north of Highway 2 here in the Northland three years ago. Wood stove stoked and working? Check. Indoor temperature 72? Check. Water system ready? Check. Bird feeders loaded? Check. Son and bride travelled from Bellingham, WA, north of Highway 2, via Seattle, Minneapolis, and Duluth. Daughter and husband travelled from their Bagley MN, home almost touching Highway 2. Kids’ own kids are scattered from Boston to Eugene to Fargo to Duluth. COVID-19 precautions, career demands, and scattered kids/grandkids make times like this at the family’s 40-year retreat extra special, as anticipated 40 years ago.
First two hours of reunion are marked by non-stop chatter, catchup news from the far western end of Highway 2 at Puget Sound. There’s special excitement there because a new career step in the forest products industry will begin in a new papermill on May 17; empty-nest home sale and replacement will be a challenge in today’s market. They will locate beyond Highway 2’s Pacific terminus, but very near its extended imaginary line to Port Townsend. Closer to here, the couple dreams of building a new empty-nest Northland home, perhaps at Idaho Avenue. One grandchild has begun a Boston cybersecurity startup business; his sister plans on an Oregon Doctorate Degree in psychology. Their younger cousins are working with jobs of hope and opportunity close to home. Gifts are warmly exchanged. Life is good all around despite the old folks’ symptoms of age, which the early-mid-50’s kids don’t yet appreciate fully—just like their parents earlier. Food and beverage follow chatter. The old-timers feel appropriate pride while watching and listening to this combination of kids and spouses, now mature adults themselves. Wonderful family times, once again at Idaho Avenue north of Highway 2 here in the Northland!
The boat dock and lift get properly placed in their watery rest, awaiting their charges. Spring delivered its sounds and sights as anticipated and appreciated. Memories were shared, clarified, and perhaps embellished a little bit. Barbecue wonders fended hunger. Shared hugs once again bound personalities and joy with each other. There is wonder and then hope for when another “Kids’ Combo” get together might come to pass. All is about as it should be in this group of the family. We are so grateful for all that has come our way in these relationships and pleasures—let’s call it love and hope for more of it in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.