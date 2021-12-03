We’re now into the first week of December, month 12 of 12, and that’s a big month. It’s big because serious winter preps need to be done, holiday preps need to begin, annual greetings and connections need to keep networking alive and snowbirds need to fly south. This all takes some design work to assure that things come together as intended, among good memories of so many December seasons past.
This old adventurer and his long-term bride, sweetheart and best friend grew up in Minnesota River Valley hometowns with Minnesota culture and history before moving around nationally where Decembers were sometimes different. Back in those early days, December and the new year provided school holidays, trapping and fox hunting. With career, came Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands, seasonally somewhat similar, with some late-season hunting and then-new April trout and turkey prep on schedule. Rainy River country brought about the same December program as here. Next, Oregon provided good water fowling that competed with December’s needs during these mid-winter months; however, Idaho provided the “December Designs” with so many adventures and memories. Idaho’s big game seasons were generally complete by December, with special exceptions, but waterfowl and upland bird seasons were just sliding into high gear. They competed with seasonal gutter cleaning, yard work, winterizing engines plus that holiday prep work. That fun lasted through January when serious steelhead fishing got started. All of these locations included pursuit of the perfect feral Christmas tree. Today, our December Designs have simplified and downsized along with our lives in general as we approach the level of four-score years of riding this Planet Earth in its dance with the Boss Star. Fishing through a hole in the ice has never been a competitor for our December time. These days it’s the annual report greeting family and friends, unearthing a few cherished Christmas mementos for display, networking connections with those from the past as well as today, looking toward a special celebratory meal or two and thinking of wrapping up another calendar year with a brand new one on tap. So with fewer December time demands, there’s still a lot to ponder and prepare for. And part of this month is that wonderful message of Christmas which stays alive and around; around still, after some 2000 years.
Sharing annual Christmas messages is a fine time-user in December. There’s good and there’s not-so-good news in many exchanges but it’s those exchanges that keep hearts warm for another year. COVID has dampened some of the joy derived from annual meal sharing but we still look for small stuff available and possible. We’ve filed away and still retrieve those adventures of December dating all the way back to our early years. Some include this once-young paper boy’s challenge of what to do with so many Christmas fruit cake gifts given with much appreciation for good delivery performance in the 1950’s and early 60’s.
