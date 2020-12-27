About this time every year we notice how slowly daylight arrives and how quickly it ends, making our nights longer and our days shorter. Blame this old adventurer’s lament on pre-historic physics that resulted in our planet Earth’s rhythmic dance with its Boss Star, the Sun. Barring cataclysm, however, we’ll soon turn the corner toward longer days and renewed hopes as the Winter Solstice nears our Northland calendars with its Christmas message of peace and good will.
Winter Solstice marks the day when there is no sunrise above the Arctic Circle and no sunset below the Antarctic Circle. High noon north of Highway 2 on this day will see our year’s longest shadows; Bass Lake’s old snowshoe builder marked seasonal shadows on his shop floor and regularly reflected on those marks’ messages. And now, the tops of our White Pines are the last trees to reflect Boss Star’s glory when we look East at the Edge of the Wilderness. Despite the end of shorter days, winter just begins officially on this day even if our Northland has been a little short of winter symptoms so far this year. Our North Pole is tilted at its farthest from its Boss Star but that star’s angle in our sky will now begin to increase, bringing longer and better days. This year’s miracle occurs at 4:02 am CST on December 21; however, it can happen from the 20th to the 23rd on a schedule hard to comprehend. Planet Earth’s elliptical orbit around Boss Star, plus some “wobble” along its path, accounts for this mystery. December 21 and 22 are common anniversary dates; 20 and 23 are rather rare. First grandchild’s birth on December 22, 1991, in Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands is an earlier season’s special Winter Solstice date.
And so, we look forward to longer and better days soon ahead once again as planet Earth’s new year orbit brings renewed hope. Hopes include continuation of this solar miracle in the face of human foolishness and nuclear power; leadership wisdom in the face of human nature; and greater human respect for our Golden Rule—everywhere.
