There’s no way I’ll ever get the Trump-Fauci-Biden jab. All three C-19 vaccines currently being deployed were rushed to jab by dangling billions of tax dollars in front of bio-pharmaceutical executives without any liability for future adverse outcomes. While the technology of using lipid nanoparticles may not be novel, delivering mRNA into your cells to “hijack” them into producing & expressing viral protein “S” (a lethal spike protein) IS COMPLETELY NEW and should have been slow-walked before widespread use. For instance, post EUO bio-distribution data requested by the Japanese health ministry from Pfizer, revealed that 8% of the nanoparticles injected were later found in ovarian tissue and perhaps explains the disruption of reproductive functions experienced by women post jab. Similarly, unintended bio-distribution is most likely the cause of myocarditis being seen in young boys post jab. The “S” protein itself can break free and circulate as a potent lethal protein initiating the entire inflammatory cascade in some people leading to thrombosis, stroke, TCP, DIC, etc..
The lying bureaucrats (WHO, NIH) finally admitted that this virus gained function in Wuhan using US tax dollars passed through various agency hands to muddy the trail. These same controlling bureaucrats & pols played us for fools and told us to wear useless masks (other than N95) in the face of an airborne virus and then touted how effective their vaccines were immediately after their release.
Months after release, the sheer number of “breakthrough cases” (UK most recently) prove these jabs are imperfect or “leaky” vaccines providing only a narrow spectrum, short term protection. The potential disaster of using an imperfect vaccine in a population with live virus circulating has been described for decades in the medical literature. Numerous people with declining antibody levels months after being vaccinated may encounter field strain C-19 and then fall victim to ADE (antibody dependent enhancement) complications. ADE begins when antibody binding isn’t perfect and doesn’t neutralize but rather just blocks the virus. This failure to neutralize paradoxically ENHANCES the ability of the virus to penetrate and destroy cells, creating exponentially worse clinical disease and higher mortality than in non-vaccinates (see RSV & Dengue Fever vaccines). Furthermore, the more virulent strains selected through leaky passage allow higher viral loads (already seeing) and progressively more lethal strains (Delta?) to flourish in the vaccinated—something that would not happen in an immunocompetent, naturally immune population. Fauci himself is on record dreading such an occurrence.
If continued widespread vaccinating continues, I believe you will see more frequent and more severe/fatal breakthrough cases. The reporting of these will be blasted across media which the bureaucrats and pols will reflexively blame on the unvaccinated.
Already Jabbed? You are in a vaccination program—they will demand boosters soon.
The best thing a healthy young person can do is obtain natural immunity through exposure. And for God’s sake, do not vaccinate children.
“I no longer recommend you get vaccinated” May 2021 Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA
Dr. Glenn Pearson, DVM
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.