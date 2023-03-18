Biden’s support for Ukraine and aid to Taiwan are quite understandable in resisting threats from bigger powers but Biden’s ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, should be fired for his comments on Feb 19: “Israel can and should do whatever they need to deal with [Iran] and we’ve got their back.”
It is very clear that Netanyahu and his new conservative coalition in Israel have agreed to a “multi-year defense budget, a large portion of which will be dedicated to preparations for a potential strike against Iran’s nuclear program…Indeed, reports confirm that Israel is stepping up its preparations to attack Iran’s military infrastructure.”
Tom Nides has no business unilaterally committing the United States to a war with Iran. That is the prerogative of the United States Congress and not of a random ambassador. These tea leaves of ambassadors are taken extremely seriously. On July 25, 1990, US Ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie, told Saddam Hussein: “We have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait.” Eight days later, Hussein, thinking he had received a green light, invaded Kuwait which set off our first Gulf War.
"
Any attack by Israel on Iran targeting their nuclear facilities would not be just be a surgical strike. Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, describes Iran’s current nuclear program as “an extensive industry comprising large infrastructure installations, research Institutes, various enrichment sites and, of course, knowledge acquired by a large number of scientists and engineers.” In addition, Israeli’s would probably target Iranian oil facilities as hostilities spread which would create widespread ecological damage.
Certainly, an attack on Iran (which has more than twice the population of Iraq) would invite retaliation against Israel and whoever else was involved. We should learn from our failed wars in Viet-Nam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Putin’s war in Ukraine, and even from our original overthrow of the moderate, democratic government of Mosaddegh in Iran in 1955 that the results of such adventurism are completely unpredictable. Now, we live with the results of that unfortunate US-engineered coup which resulted in the installation of the Shah, his subsequent overthrow, and present extremist government.
Indeed, an attack on Iran would tend to strengthen the hand of the mullahs just as any external threat strengthens the hand of dictators. The government of Iran has its hands full with economic problems and the social protests which originated with head scarves and has snow-balled into widespread rejection of the current regime.
On March 8, 45 NGO’s penned a letter of protest to President Biden about Nide’s comments and requested that he call back those sentiments from his Administration. They point out the thousands of US troops in Iraq and Syria who could be retaliated against. Signers included the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the Methodist Church. Biden should at least ‘clarify’, yes, but should fire Nides for really poor professional judgment.
