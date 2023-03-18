Biden’s support for Ukraine and aid to Taiwan are quite understandable in resisting threats from bigger powers but Biden’s ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, should be fired for his comments on Feb 19: “Israel can and should do whatever they need to deal with [Iran] and we’ve got their back.”

It is very clear that Netanyahu and his new conservative coalition in Israel have agreed to a “multi-year defense budget, a large portion of which will be dedicated to preparations for a potential strike against Iran’s nuclear program…Indeed, reports confirm that Israel is stepping up its preparations to attack Iran’s military infrastructure.”

