I support mandating vaccination against COVID19 for all. I am very grateful to and appreciate all of the hard-working staff at Grand Itasca for their commitment to keeping us all safe and healthy.
I wish the Herald Review had asked those opposing COVID19 vaccination mandates if they had been vaccinated against polio, measles, mumps, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, chicken pox.
Too bad there is no vaccination for stupidity.
Molly MacGregor
Grand Rapids
