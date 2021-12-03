As a life-long resident of Nashwauk and parent of the third generation of my family to attend Nashwauk-Keewatin schools, I know how important our schools are to our kids as well as to the community.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is facing a serious challenge with our two century-old school buildings that need extensive renovations. For N-K to continue to serve future generations of area students, investment in our schools is unavoidable.
Expert evaluations have estimated that the needed renovations would cost between $41 to $47 million - that’s as much or more than it will cost to build a single new building. Even if we only did a partial renovation, we would still need to significantly increase property taxes to pay for it because the state aid for public school facilities repairs is much less than the aid available for new school construction. In other words, if we opt for renovations, taxpayers would pay more and students would benefit less.
N-K’s voters will decide if the plan to build a new school is right for our communities at an election on February 8, 2022. They will also decide if the scope of the project should include an attached community wellness center, with a walking track and fitness facility, which would take advantage of state aid that would not otherwise be available to a stand-alone community center. Much more information about the referendum plan and the property tax impact will be shared as soon as we can finalize the details of the project financing with our partners at the IRRRB in mid-December.
As a district serving multiple communities, we know that we are stronger when we work together. That also extends to our partnerships with other Itasca-area schools that have delivered valuable career education to students, shared early childhood programs, athletics teams and administrators for many years. Although Greenway told us in 2019 they were not interested in consolidation, we have had several recent discussions with them and other neighboring school districts about a range of possible future partnerships.
We value these partnerships because our goal is to collaborate with our area school districts to give students opportunities they would not otherwise have while making the most of our limited resources. While we work to expand our administrative and academic partnerships with other schools, the fact remains that our kids need a great local school in their home community.
Having a modern PreK-12 school will give students the space needed to access and host shared programming, support work on group projects, provide enough work stations for hands-on learning and access to today’s technology. It will have healthy air quality, security, and ADA accessibility.
N-K students deserve access to the best education opportunities in this region. The Nashwauk-Keewatin school board and community leaders are doing all we can to improve our schools for today’s students and to position our district to be a resource for all our kids.
Lisa Peratalo,
Chair, NK School Board
