“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has,” Margaret Mead.
Our team has taken 2022 by storm, diving headfirst into initiatives and client work. We are building off the momentum of the Itasca Summit and other strategic work and partnerships from 2021, on top of a solid foundation of consultation, innovation, and leadership. We continue to challenge ourselves to deliver exceptional results and drive new strategic opportunities to our community.
The Forge is a prime example of engaging partners to collaborate on an effort that will benefit workforce and students as well as entrepreneurs and innovators. In 2021, we secured $1.08M in grant funding to renovate, purchase equipment and develop programming for half of The Forge. This work was leveraged to apply for Minnesota DEED’s Targeted Community Grant, which was awarded in March for an additional $1.08M to complete renovations on the other half of the building as well as make improvements to the exterior.
In addition to The Forge, we have secured $500K, over two years, from the McKnight Foundation’s Vibrant & Equitable Communities Grant Program. We are thrilled by this award as it has flexibility to support our operations and initiatives across the board. With funds that are adaptable, we can address smaller projects that come unexpectedly throughout the year as well as support ongoing initiatives and expenses.
Also, in this first quarter, we were awarded Launch MN Hub Grant for the second year running. This $100K will support Innovate 218 and our strategy to reach, support and lift local entrepreneurs and innovators. It is a great example of the work we put into creating Innovate 218, the taskforce, website and pitch competitions.
In all of these programs and more, our team is dedicated to delivering superior results. We are always grateful for you, our partners, helping us achieve our goals to support our community in economic and community development.
