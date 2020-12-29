Last year we wrote about the Federal Save Our Seas 1.0 (SOS) 2018 legislation regarding plastic trash in our oceans. We weren’t impressed then and we’re not impressed now, with the new 2020 Save Our Seas Act that has been signed into law. As we read it, red flags began to wave.
One red flag was the support for the bill by the oil and gas companies which are laser focused on profits, not the environmental impact of their product. The American Chemistry Council, (ACC), is a strong supporter of the Act, as are other fossil fuel industries. They continue to promote recycling as the answer to their trash. That is a false claim because just 9% of plastics are recycled.
Another red flag is that the law fails to address the behavior that is at the root of the plastic crisis: fossil fuel’s intensive production of plastic. “The danger of the SOS Act is that it gives the impression that we’ve fixed the problem when, in fact, we haven’t really addressed it at all,” said Alex Truelove, of the Zero Waste Campaign. A PBS Frontline investigation found that “oil and gas companies’ push for recycling is a strategy to sell more plastics, while knowing it’s ineffectual.”
Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are blamed for dumping trash into the Pacific Ocean. But there is a bit of irony in that blame. While China has ended its acceptance of other countries’ trash, Vietnam imported 83,000 tons of plastic from the U.S. in 2018. Overwhelmed by the massive onslaught, it will end the imports by 2025.
Those Asian countries have their own waste management problems, with inadequate facilities that can’t handle their domestic trash. Add to that the constant imports that strangle their capacity and it’s easy to see why their streets and waterways are severely polluted. Some of the trash dumped into the Pacific is ours. It’s like blaming our neighbors because our dog does its business in their yard.
There is no vaccine for the plastic pandemic. Masked or unmasked, we are still breathing, drinking, and eating microplastics every day. (Researchers estimate we consume the equivalent of a credit card each week.) And saving our seas is an unattainable dream as long as the fossil fuel industry is not forced to take responsibility for its deadly product.
Pat Helmberger Barb Veit
Co-chairs, BYOBag Committee
Grand Rapids Earth Circle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.