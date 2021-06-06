In my futuristic novel, The Tranquility Child, the Secret Service has developed an ITP, an Individually Targeted Projectile that explodes on impact and with the capacity to hone in on select individuals deemed a threat to society. The development and deployment is never made public but people occasionally disappearing in a blaze of smoke creates a state of rumor and fear. In my story the ITPs are miniaturized versions of cruise missiles and due to their small size can be launched from virtually anywhere and they are distributed throughout the country ready to take out threats at a moments notice.
Each is equipped with a form of artificial intelligence that can locate the specific cell phone signal from the phone the intended target is carrying. This adaptive AI behavior is not controlled by a person but is part of the machine’s program. Your cell phone sends and receives a continuous signal everywhere it goes. That is why when you go to a new town or time zone it ‘knows’ and automatically ‘adapts’ to the new location. In my story this technology is reduced to a microchip and is placed in other products besides cell phones. Each has its own specific identification code, which can be traced to the owner, and targeted by an ITP. Other than rumors, this Big Brother surveillance is kept secret from the public.
Then what begins with targets that were legitimate threats to society escalates to include anyone who speaks out against the ‘system’. It becomes something like the use of the guillotine in historical France, used at the whim of the people who happen to be in power to destroy political enemies.
Of course in my novel there is a group of people deemed domestic terrorists by the powers that be that are working under the radar using old ‘safe’ technology to expose the government’s use of ITPs but with a more drastic solution of their own.
Is the forgoing merely a bit of shameless self-promotion for my novel or is there a point to this preamble?
When the novel came out several years ago I took some heat from people who said that such a system (a) could not be done technologically and (b) even if it were possible it would never happen in a free society. Yet there was the opinion that a group of domestic terrorists, all Americans, would never storm the very heart of this democracy either but it happened. Never say never.
On the matter of the question of technology, recently a weaponized drone hunted down and targeted a specific soldier in Libya, for real. The drone was operating autonomously, meaning once launched it followed a predetermined adaptive program that required no guidance from controllers. The drone was manufactured in the country of Turkey and its described use is ‘asymmetric warfare and anti-terrorist operations’. There are no international agreements on the use of these weapons and the futuristic scenario in my story is now a reality.
Even a small over-the-counter drone could be weaponized and guided manually to a distant target. Their small size and relative speed makes them a difficult object to intercept. Their range and stealth mode capabilities will continue to increase as the technology advances. And these are just the domestic variety.
What is a terrorist? In my novel the group of scientists and dissidents are deemed domestic terrorists by the State because they are working undercover to expose state sponsored murder, yet they are not necessarily heroes as they have a definite agenda of their own. Generally a terrorist is someone who is willing to use drastic measures to overturn the status quo (and sometimes to maintain the status quo) to promote their own agenda and their methods may span the spectrum from abject brutality to cyber-warfare. Depending on one’s point of view their motivations may be religious, economic, nationalistic, commendable or perverse. Usually it takes the passage of years and the unfolding of history to distinguish the winners from the losers. The British considered the founders of this country terrorists; we consider them heroes, but if the U.S. had lost to the British, history would have been written in a totally different way. If captured, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, and other notables would have been put to death as traitors or at the very least insurrectionists to the British Crown and history would record them as such.
Terrorist or seeker of justice? My novel ends with the definition of each left up to the interpretation of the reader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.