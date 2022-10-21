"

"

Calendars now announce that mid-October is history, like it or not. Here, in our fine city at the Edge of the Wilderness, it means fall season’s swing toward winter.

A couple weeks with golden October days gave us temperatures into 70’s, then early snowflakes began to fall persistently, but no accumulation yet as temps forced wet snow/rain mix and our Mother Earth has seen only a few light frosts so far. But our current “Seasonal Swing” has begun, bringing reflections from long past. It’s about now that waterfowlers here anticipate that famous “Northern Flight” from Canada, riding Northwest winds ahead of snow and ice; those days of big flights are mostly memories.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments