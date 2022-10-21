Calendars now announce that mid-October is history, like it or not. Here, in our fine city at the Edge of the Wilderness, it means fall season’s swing toward winter.
A couple weeks with golden October days gave us temperatures into 70’s, then early snowflakes began to fall persistently, but no accumulation yet as temps forced wet snow/rain mix and our Mother Earth has seen only a few light frosts so far. But our current “Seasonal Swing” has begun, bringing reflections from long past. It’s about now that waterfowlers here anticipate that famous “Northern Flight” from Canada, riding Northwest winds ahead of snow and ice; those days of big flights are mostly memories.
Falling leaves help those pursuing Ruffed Grouse in our Northland, probably the nation’s best habitat for this princely bird whatever their cyclical populations suggest. Invasive Chinese ringnecks become fair game further South, with upland bird numbers way down from more bird-friendly farming practices of earlier years. Summer songbirds seem mostly gone, like travelling seasonal snowbirds. A few hardy fishermen still try at this time as lake and river profiles turn over old secrets. Red and blaze orange garments are retrieved from annual storage, aired out and prepared for coming deer season’s fashion show. Lakeshore docks are now mostly semi-retired, up on dry land along with their watercraft residents. Neighborhood septic tanks and drain fields receive their annual surface dressings to offset deeper frost challenges. Real Winter in our Northland dictated attention and preparation for successful management of challenges and potential problemshat it brings. In younger years this was time for ladder climbing and gutter cleaning, a chore since grown dangerous but no longer required of residents here at Majestic Pines, comprehensive senior living camp at our once-grand rapids. Earlier years also brought flirtation with mountain snowstorms during seasonal big game adventures in remote high camps, just before southbound waterfowl reliably arrived ahead of snow and ice in December at an Idaho home on Snake River. Hockey in this State of Hockey is already underway long before our Bass Lake makes real ice at Idaho Avenue, North of Highway 2. Vikings football is off to good start, but keeps us on seat’s edge as Twins baseball faded; World Series time nears once again, but our well-remembered player names are now from more than 60 years ago.
Annual “Seasonal Swing” from Fall to Winter here is somewhat like our own growing long into old age; preparing for reality with challenges and problems, memories of long-ago adventure and more hunkering down than plowing new ground. It’s all part of our ride during this precious gift of life…
