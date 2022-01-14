Sub-zero temperatures of last two weeks brought crystal-clear air and blue sky except for that bright, white, low-level cloud that comes with paper machine dryer exhausts. This old adventurer has grown old with “Paper Steam”. “North of Two—Milling Around” journal entry of March 4, 2020, tells that story in more detail.
Paper mill emissions signaled signs of life for many small towns in areas where forestry is important. Also signaled, good jobs and strong communities; however, depending on a given mill’s production processes, there could have been more than just steam in air there. Fuel burning with energy production, chemical processes and specialty products may have complicated that “just steam” label and this old corporate adventurer remembers well because he dealt with paper mill environmental challenges for over 30 years. Virginia Alleghany Highlands, Minnesota-Ontario Borderland and Pacific Northwest provided closeup backyard views of “Paper Steam” before a corporate role required more white shirts, more neckties and shinier shoes. Environmental compliance produced credibility, “social license” for mills to operate bringing goodness to communities; however, obtaining permits for a mill to significantly expand or modernize for long-term life brought him most personal private satisfaction. Those mill improvements, some costing hundreds of millions of dollars, would usually assure continued operation with additional process efficiencies and environmental improvements as well. So, vivid white “Paper Steam” outlined against frigid, clear blue sky signals much goodness in our community. It reminds us of C.K. Blandin’s foresight and generosity that keeps on giving through the foundation bearing his name. All of this--and based on a renewable raw material to boot! The forest products industry has a lot going for it but nothing stays the same forever.
This old adventurer has been away from the industry for nearly 25 years yet he still learns of mill closures and demolitions, wood shortages, paper shortages, supply train issues and more with sadness. Internet developments reduced need for office communication papers; silent newspapers don’t use newsprint; on-line merchandising created greater demand for corrugated containers and container board--all shifting mills’ product output. Once a mill quits making steam, goes cold and gets demolished it’s not easy to rebuild and begin again. Challenge boils down to becoming and remaining an efficient, profitable forest products operation that produces a needed product and maintains its social license to operate as a good community citizen. Its basic raw material is renewable forever, able to improve wildlife habitat conditions when that forest is properly managed for the future. There’s a lot to feel good about with this cloud of “Paper Steam” that signals us so clearly during early-morning, sub-zero temperatures at once-grand rapids nearly North of Highway #2, in this fine city at the Edge of the Wilderness.
Dick Nachbar January 8, 2022
