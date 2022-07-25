Recently we learned that James Webb Space Telescope successfully reached its destination, far out in space well beyond our Boss Star, our sun. Lots of NASA talent and dollars launched this instrument on its journey last Christmas; now, it is sending back photos from its destination showing the early days of our universe.
It is difficult to wrap our minds around this subject and this adventurer is hardly qualified to offer explanations, but he can wonder with questions based on very limited understanding. Apparently, light generated at the “Big Bang” creation of our universe has not yet arrived at our Planet Earth; however, this telescope can somehow see back to near that Big Bang. Billions of light years away, that was a long time ago. And now perhaps we’ll get to finally have a look at what took place about that time so long ago. Will we see what controls our Boss Star? Will we see where our everything has come from? The scientific community has begun to offer some explanations to go with photos. Apparently, someone has already concluded that water exists on a planet far out into space; if true, that’s worth more heavy thinking. Surely, more astounding conclusions and announcements will soon be available for our pondering. This “old stuff” is suddenly becoming “new” as the James Webb Space Telescope transmits its observations back to our Planet Earth from beyond our Boss Star. We all wonder “what happened?” at that time so long ago…
This “New Old Stuff” causes an old adventurer to wonder about individual human significance in this world. But our continued learning, with follow-up positive application of lessons learned in addition to positive interpersonal human relations, seems to only grow in importance as this really old stuff becomes known and now new again.
