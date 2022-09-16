Our world learned last week that 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II of England had passed away following 70 years on its throne as the Windsor family monarch. Her son, Charles, immediately became King Charles III at age 73. Just a week earlier, England also recognized its new Prime Minister, Ms. Liz Truss. Lots of “Monarchy Movement” there. We, in our experiment with democracy, don’t know much about how this kind of movement works so we wonder a bit.
We do know that England’s Windsor family monarchy has outlasted France’s Bourbon, Russia’s Romanov, Austria’s Hapsburg and Germany’s Hohenzollern family monarchies. Other remnant monarchies may still exist elsewhere in the world but they don’t carry the same importance as that British Commonwealth. We in the USA don’t really understand that Queen’s role, but clearly she helped smooth her country’s way in the world during those 70 years. Along that way she dealt with some 15 Prime Ministers beginning with Winston Churchill and more than a dozen US Presidents beginning with Harry Truman. New King Charles III’s life has seen bumps on his road well-marked with less than smoothness. Some earlier critics may have believed he was thrown from polo ponies too often at a young age to have developed a clear head; meanwhile, our world situation today cries out for clear-headed leadership everywhere. Time will tell how well this new King of England contributes to positive developments in his country and abroad, but we hope he carries forward his mother’s “come together” smoothness on all fronts.
We here in the USA don’t know much about how monarchies and parliaments are supposed to work since we threw out our English king in 1776 (with gunpowder); then pushed aside monarchy claims by Spain and France shortly afterward (with more gunpowder and money). Thus began our great ongoing experiment with democracy in 1776; however, we do value highly our relationship with a smooth-running British government while trying to maintain smoothness in our own little experiment with government. More to learn while trying to be better human beings…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.