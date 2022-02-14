Our calendars now announce February, arguably the beginning of Winter’s downturn in our Northland regardless of what the groundhog sees. At least it helps us think that we’re on the backside of winter as we see more daylight each day.
Our fine city at once-grand rapids of dandy river Mississippi is bisected by two major highways through our Northland. Come midwinter there’s usually plenty of snow and ice here and this year is no exception. Many serious winter adventurers travel these highways these days with lots of fun equipment—ATVs, snowmobiles, transportable fish houses and snow plows. Snow machines have been popular North of Highway 2 for over 50 years but the wheelhouse phenomenon has blossomed and boomed in recent years. Historic RV camp trailers have been modified to encourage and support winter ice fishing, making them a four-season RV movable feast. Favorable ice conditions now bring growing concerns about unsustainable fish populations due to possible overharvest and trash/garbage/holding tank residues left behind on lake ice. Northern small-town economies have surely seen welcome upticks with these midwinter mindsets. Wheelhouse and snowmobile trailers travelling northbound on Fridays and southbound on Sundays now seem comparable to summer’s boat trailer traffic. Reliable numbers would be interesting as local rumor suggests some 20,000 fish houses up on the Border at Lake of the Woods. These midwinter adventures are a good thing, provided adventurers maintain proper respect for resources, environment and other folks. If not, a good thing will turn sour for all.
It seems that our midwinter blues remembered from long ago have been replaced with brighter, more upbeat “Midwinter Mindsets” these days. That’s a good thing for the human condition, and it should help make all of us better neighbors…
