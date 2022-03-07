Calendars tell us February is supposed to be our shortest month, even when Leap Year brings an extra day every four years. Now, as February is into its exit slide, we wonder at its length that seems so slow to get finished.
Football’s finished and high-powered High School tournaments for hockey and basketball are getting started. Newly mounted bird feeders here are slow to attract new, regular visitors. Maple syrup sappers are anxiously standing by on sidelines. Winter fishing folks are getting restless as their time begins slipping away while Rainy River fishing folks are getting anxious for open water in a few weeks. New fishing license requirements come due too soon for many, but time seems stuck as late February slowly ticks away. Our snowbanks here have gotten high enough to hide pedestrians, but increasing daylight hours promise help. Covid virus numbers finally seem in steep decline, but another new variant has appeared on the horizon. Political affairs seem to increase our uneasiness too. Fiscal matters signal inflation; hopefully, with appropriate governmental attention and action. Russian interests in Eastern Europe have led to military and economic actions; hopefully, cool heads will ultimately prevail. Our former president of our somewhat-united states continues to generate commotion on all fronts, complicating our experiment in democracy as mid-term elections approach. Our own downstate metro-area governments remain troubled with unrest on numerous social fronts. But here we are on the Edge of the Wilderness, in a good camp nearly North of Highway #2…
With all this stuff stacking up behind us, we wish time would move on a little faster, getting us past current uncomfortable items, maybe back to “normal” whatever that is. So, “Fast February?” seems too slow right now; however, we maintain hope for our memory of “normal” and renewed connections with good people, good times and new good memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.