Old adventurer here often notes annual celestial events during annual rides on our Planet Earth’s own annual merry-go-round rides around its Boss Star. Annual rides and events seem of more noted importance these days as their numbers keep growing ever larger. This week’s event of note is our Autumnal Equinox.
This year’s Autumnal Equinox is predicted to occur on September 22 at 8:03 pm Central Time when Boss Star seems to pass directly over the Equator, with equal sunshine rays directed to Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Hours of daylight and darkness are almost equal, but not quite due to planetary wobble in flight and atmospheric refraction of Boss Star’s light rays. And we’ve long known since Galileo’s time that Boss Star is not moving around Planet Earth; rather, our home planet is circling its Boss Star and at this time during that circle our Equator passes directly below the center of that Boss Star. This event marks official beginnings of Fall in our Northern Hemisphere and Spring in globe’s Southern half. Here, we’ll see more hours of darkness than light each day until next Spring Equinox occurs in about six months from now in March, 2023. Nearest full moon is labelled “Harvest Moon”; following next full moon is “Hunter’s Moon”, old adventurer’s long-time favorite of the year. There are more such annual celestial events, such as Spring, Summer and Winter recognitions. Christmas, fishing opener, morel mushrooms, deer season, anniversaries and more annual events might also fall into a similar category; however, in one’s late-life chapter they all are like ratchet clicks in cogs on life’s drive-gear wheel. This “Celestial Clicking” could represent steps in one’s journey with no backsliding and a question of how many more clicks are there yet to come?
That drive-gear wheel and its ratchet clicks may have been somewhat unrecognized while so many family home and career years circled that Boss Star. Late-life chapter brings “The Wealth of Age” as well-known adventurer/author Lee Wulff (1905-1991) wrote so beautifully in an
Outdoor Life article published in July, 1991. Jewels in that wealth are the gift of life, gratitude for so much good fortune, so many good memories and continuing efforts to be better human beings—while wondering how many more clicks are yet to come…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.