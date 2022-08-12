Numerous reports during the past several years have indicated a major decline in the population of Monarch butterflies. Pesticide use and habitat loss, such as Milkweed eradication, have been blamed. Monarchs migrate some 3,000 miles from Canada and Northern USA to Southern Mexico, spending winter before returning North to begin another annual cycle.
As adventurous youngsters we tried to catch those common, but challenging and elusive butterflies. All of today’s older generation and most of the next one has often seen Monarchs, so numerous during our lifetimes on Planet Earth. As young boys we knew what Milkweed was and why it was named that way. We didn’t know its connections as an important Monarch caterpillar growth/food source. Memories resurfaced here at Majestic Pines senior camp recently as two “Majestic Monarchs” displayed their aeronautical skills below our balcony before landing on a single weed in the decorative shrubbery near the front door. Yes, it was that lone Milkweed stalk! Sometime later, a well-meaning groundskeeper must have noticed that weed invading the decorative shrubbery and today weed is gone, along with those two majestic Monarchs.
We hope there’s more of these beauties in our neighborhood, along with a few more of their favored Milkweed stalks, but that viewing treat from our balcony observation post is now gone; another piece of an old adventurer’s outdoors has gone away while leaving good memories: childhood adventures; impressive Fall Monarch migrations in the Minnesota River Valley; and one spectacular Fall day, while looking for elk on an Idaho mountain, when thousands of a slightly lesser butterfly species were observed non-stop for hours as they skipped along on their Southwestern trip toward Mexico once again. We hope, too, that these Majestic Monarchs will return and continue to delight for years and generations to come.
