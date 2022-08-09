I was educated at the U of M in geology, other sciences, cross-trained at the DNR, and worked on many very lengthy mining EISs (Environmental Impact Statements) and less-lengthy EAWs (Environmental Assessment Worksheets) in Northeast Minnesota; and was pressured by several NIMBYs (Not in My Back Yard) and SIGs (special interest groups)—like Save Lake Superior, Friends of the BWCA, MCEA (MN Center for Environmental Advocacy), and MN Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Often, I found these groups to be well-financed, with a cadre of lawyers anxious to file frivolous court injunctions to burden projects with excessive regulations and government overreach; but neglect their own environmental impacts. I’ve been to our 9th Judicial District Courthouse, the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and the Minnesota Supreme Court and listened to what I would describe as, flimsy legal arguments. These experiences have shaped my opinion about my former employer/pensioner and have convinced me that SIGs have generally harmed what was once a good state agency; but now replete with staff wanting burdensome and unnecessary regulations.
All mining, ferrous or non-ferrous, operated under little or no environmental standards, results in conditions toxic to life. This is especially true in underdeveloped countries like India, which has a penchant for brass—an alloy of copper─ but has more regard for cows than the lower caste; but has no SIGs, like Minnesota seems to have in abundance. In the 1950s, fledgling taconite operations like Erie and Reserve Mining were dumping carcinogenic, asbestos-like amphiboles in Lake Superior and/or exposing the Duluth Complex at the Dunka Mine (current sites of Polymet and Twin Metals) to oxygen and water; and therefore, rendered the associated metals toxic. Every Minnesotan requires metals associated with sulfide (and iron) mining. Minnesota is blessed with many natural resources in landscapes shaped by surficial (glacial) geology (e.g., lakes, rivers, timber, gravel, wetlands, peatlands), and bedrock geology (e.g., iron ore, taconite, titanium, copper-nickel, gold, platinum, etc.). Winning WWII, good schools, jobs, and satellite industries generated from those natural resources have given us our homes, families, and time to fish, hunt, water ski, watch TV, or play with our cell phones. So, be thankful that you live in Northeast Minnesota. There are several areas in Minnesota where sulfide mining, using best available technology, can result in environmentally safe sources of minerals important to our nation. Further, I’m convinced that Navy pilots from Annapolis or Air Force pilots from the Air Force Academy, who’ve sworn to protect our freedoms were educated about the minerals that were used to build their jets, including its navigation and weapons systems. For example, at my H.S reunion last month, classmate and former Air Force fighter pilot Jim B. read a draft of this letter and he agrees with me. You can get reliable information about best available technology and extracting valuable minerals from sulfide bearing rock from DNR’s geologists, hydrologists, and biologists - not from SIGs. In November, vote for candidates who are unequivocally pro-mining.
