During most of my, not-necessarily so, illustrious career as the Regional Ecologist at the Grand Rapids, DNR Regional Office at 1201 East Hwy 2 (ca. 1982 to 2008 A.D.), I was informed by the Region 2, Human Resources, Principal that conflict of interest by Executive Branch employees is defined by statute (Minn. Statute 179A), and MN Rules (43A.38), and various subdivisions - not any DNR staff’s opinion, or anyone’s view point in the Herald Review. In 2007, and after discussing the matter with my Region 2 HR, Principal, I learned that unless I confessed, and then recused myself from any potential conflict, I could get an oral or written reprimand; or worse - a “pink slip”. In 37 years, I witnessed a few cases when certain DNR employees were fired, for just cause. On the other hand, I also witnessed a few cases, where some of my DNR cohorts failed to follow state statutes, because they were part of a very, small “good old boys (and girls) club” and who “went along, to get along”. In numerous newspapers, including the Herald Review, I exposed my co-workers’ foibles; however, not one of these co-workers ever publicly refuted me in the Herald Review; rather, they had some other, “minion” do-it for them. 90% of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources employees are well-trained, and disciplined, professionals; but like any government agency or business, 10% are not. In my opinion, this ratio does not apply to politicians of the Legislative Branch of state government, nor do all of these politicians submit to the same statutes that DNR employees are required to do…LOL
Before you vote in November, please look for any conflict of interest of candidates, as defined by statute, and don’t rely on pundits, letters to the editor, or someone’s point of view of themselves written on the opinion page in the Herald Review—I won’t.
