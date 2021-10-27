Scotty Puglisi says she’s running for a seat on the ISD 318 school board because, as her campaign materials state, she’s “standing up for the right of families to decide what’s best for our kids.” Then why on earth is she running? The school board makes decisions about the education of our children because it’s the school district’s governing body. Its members are “charged by law with the care, management, and control of the schools of the District.” She can’t have it both ways! She wants families to decide? Then Ms. Puglisi shouldn’t serve on the board charged with making those decisions. It’s contradictory and disingenuous. Mark Schroeder, the other candidate in the race, is well-informed and understands that the role of a board member is to serve as charged by law—not to obstruct.
Anne-Marie Erickson
Grand Rapids
