Chamber President Doug Loon released this statement today, following the news that Governor Walz would extend restrictions on businesses beyond Dec. 18.
“Businesses are doing their part to protect employees and customers. We understand that this is a tough decision, but it’s also tough for businesses and their communities to hear it. Small businesses are at a crisis point and this could mean closing their doors forever.”
