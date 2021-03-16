The Minnesota Medical Association and its 11,000 members, like all Minnesotans, eagerly look forward to the day when COVID-19 no longer dominates our daily lives. The changes announced today by Gov. Tim Walz move us an additional step in that direction. We are excited to see our vaccination numbers increasing daily, knowing that reaching herd immunity is the best strategy to defeat COVID-19.

However, we still have a long way to go – nearly 80 percent of our fellow Minnesotans still need to be vaccinated. The virus variants that have been found in the state and across the country demand caution and have the potential to slow and even reverse our progress.

We recognize that Minnesotans are tired of this pandemic. Healthcare workers are tired, too. Please help us get over the finish line. When you get your chance, get the shot. Continue to practice good health by wearing masks in public, wash hands frequently, remain socially distant, and seek care when you have symptoms.

