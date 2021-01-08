This week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced new guidance for indoor service at Minnesota’s bars and restaurants. Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak issued the following statement in response:
“As the numbers in Minnesota have been trending very favorably for a dial turn to the right, we appreciate Governor Walz recognizing how seriously our bars and restaurants are taking the pandemic and that keeping our customers and staff members safe is a top priority by turning the dial for indoor dining and service. We will continue to work with the Governor and the Legislature on quick and decisive relief for these struggling businesses. We are and have been ready to open our doors. Welcome back, Minnesota!”
