This has been a very difficult week. I have been debating with myself - should I write a letter to the editor or end my subscription with the Herald-Review. As evidenced here, I am writing a letter to the editor. Over the years, I have accepted the fact that the bias of this newspaper leans heavily to the left and although frustrated by many opinions expressed there, I chose to “let it slide by.” When opinion appears on the front page, I can no longer do son.
The headline, “How disinformation led to an insurrection at the Capitol,” (by Minnesota Public Radio as reprinted in the Herald-Review Jan. 17, 2021) itself is misleading. There was not an insurrection. It was a terrible act of violence that everyone I know has condemned. But, Trump supporters and Republicans are being blamed for it despite their condemnation of it. This violence was committed by several hundred people with mixed backgrounds and motives - extremists from both right and left. It was not the hundreds of thousands gathered to hear President Trump. The double standard that is being applied is appalling.
Why were the physical attacks on individuals (including Sen. Rand Paul) leaving the White House after the Republican Convention not condemned? Why were statements made by Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and others advocating violence not condemned? Why was the use of National Guard to protect the White House area earlier this year condemned but now the use of 25,000+ National Guard in Washington D.C. are applauded? I could go on but there is a word limit.
There is misinformation involved as your headline suggests but not from the direction your article points. The misinformation is coming from news coverage by major TV networks, printed media, social media and online censorship. Your article continues this trend. I would like to go into items point by point but let me just mention a couple. There were problems in this election cycle. These problems revolved around voting changes that encouraged fraud and did not treat votes equally. Finally, why do you think we now have a coronavirus vaccine? Was it Pelosi, Schumer or liberals efforts or was it the determined efforts of President Trump uniting government, research and pharmaceutical companies?
But what is most distressing to me is the censorship of information, the targeting of a select group of people and the attack on freedom of speech and our personal liberties. I never would have imagined the magnitude of these attacks occurring in this country. It has become a country where it is “think like I do or you need to be cancelled and reprogrammed.” I agree whole-heartedly with Thomas McCall and his letter in the Jan. 13, 2021 Herald-Review. If you have not done so, I urge you to read it.
Diane Howe
Grand Rapids
