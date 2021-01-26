Hey Congressman Stauber! I hear you are supporting the oil and gas lobby’s campaign against New Mexico Congresswoman Deborah Haaland’s nomination for Secretary of the Interior. Why are you working against what our district wants?
You were elected to represent Minnesota’s 8th District – not the oil and gas industry. The 8th District is home to five tribal nations – Grand Portage, Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs and Leech Lake – who have waited too long to see a Native American directing policy at the federal level. Interior includes several agencies affecting tribes and it is time for a Native woman to lead it.
The 8th District is home to Minnesota Power which has pledged to generate 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free resources by 2050. Within 10 years, Minnesota Power will be generating 70 percent of its electricity from renewable power. Haaland has pledged to also work for clean and renewable energy, and her nomination supports Minnesota Power’s intent.
In poll after poll, Minnesotans across the state – including the 8th – support clean energy and want the federal government to do more to reduce harmful emissions. Haaland at the helm of Interior will help achieve that vision.
Come on, Congressman Stauber, do your job! Support the people and future of your district!
Molly MacGregor
Grand Rapids
