Saint Paul, MN – Today, Minnesota's infrastructure union issued the following statement after the Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected multiple petitions to overturn the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s decisions to approve the Line 3 Replacement project.

"Today, the Minnesota Court of Appeals once again upheld the Public Utility Commission’s decision allowing construction of a replacement for the deteriorating Line 3 pipeline to continue," said Joel Smith, President and Business Manager. "The ruling is yet another reminder that the project, which will reduce spill risks and protect tribal resources by moving the pipeline off the Leech Lake Reservation while creating thousands of union jobs, has met every legal test. Opponents had their day in court, and now it’s time to work together to ensure that the project is completed in a safe and timely manner." 

Chartered in 1968 by the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), LIUNA Minnesota & North Dakota, a.k.a. Laborers’ District Council, is based in Saint Paul and serves the members, families and retirees of five Local Unions: Local 563 (Minneapolis-Saint Paul Metro, Mankato & Saint Cloud Areas & North Dakota); Local 405 (Rochester & Southeast Minnesota); Local 1091 (Duluth-Superior, Northeast Minnesota & Northwest Wisconsin); Local 1097 (Iron Range & Northern Minnesota); and Local 363 (City & County Employees Union of Minneapolis-Saint Paul & Greater Minnesota).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments