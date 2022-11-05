Minnesota Needs Ben Davis Britta Arendt Nov 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As Ronald Reagan once said, “There you go again.”This describes Minnesota House candidate Rick Blake. He attacks Pastor Ben Davis for things he never said, rather than focusing on what he believes himself.Or perhaps Mr. Blake doesn’t have confidence in a moral belief system of his own? Hmmm?Pastor Ben Davis is our clear choice for Minnesota House District 6A. Pastor Ben knows what he stands for and knows where his moral compass comes from.Ben Davis stands for:The Bill of Rights—Economic Growth—Education Integrity—Law and Order—Honoring our Vets—Medical Freedom—Small Business and the Sanctity of Life.Know where they stand. Ben Davis stands for you. Stop the lies, falsehoods and deception.Vote for Ben Davis Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Dan WillettDeerwood Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ben Davis Rick Blake Politics Lie Falsehood Deception Confidence Sanctity Law Small Business Integrity Education Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vanished: Claimed by the forest Jenny L. Heavirland 1967-2022 Clementine L. Ward Cloquet ends Rapids football team's season Tim Roth's son dead at 25 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
