By Marilyn Peitso, MD
Minnesota Medical Association
The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) urges all Minnesotans to continue COVID-19 precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Minnesota children.
The vulnerability of young Minnesotans became evident on April 26 when the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported the death of a first-grade student, a boy under the age of 10, due to complications from COVID-19. The child from southwestern Minnesota reportedly did not have any underlying medical conditions.
This sad situation is concerning and further demonstrates we need to continue to protect one another – especially our youngest Minnesotans under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible for vaccines. We need Minnesotans to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 because we are not yet at herd immunity.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the MMA recommends all Minnesotans:
• Get vaccinated and remember that being vaccinated is our best hope to returning to routine activities.
• Continue to wear masks.
On April 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines to note that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors when gathering in small groups, dining, or gathering indoors with other vaccinated people.
• Stay socially distant when possible. When attending a large gathering, do so outdoors rather than indoors.
• Wash hands.
• Keep an eye on variants of the virus, which are more contagious and making younger Minnesotans sick.
• Seek care and get tested when ill.
We continue to advise the need to test early and test often, which allows for earlier diagnosis and treatment. This includes early testing in the course of the illness or possible exposure and routine screening for school-age children, weekly for student athletes, athletic staff and volunteers, and every two weeks for other students.
Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their physicians to determine if they are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, which has proven beneficial in reducing serious illness when COVID-19 is detected early. Minnesotans can also visit the Department of Health’s Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform website, which is an online tool that connects patients and health care providers with COVID-19 medications that are in limited supply.
Marilyn Peitso, MD, is President of the Minnesota Medical Association (MMA), a non-profit professional association representing physicians, residents and medical students with more than 12,000 members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.