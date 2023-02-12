Minnesota is rated the best state to live in overall of all continental US states. Climate wise, Minnesotans would rather wear a winter coat than endure frequent tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires and even earthquakes. We have excellent schools, healthcare, roads, public spaces, and more.
We now have a people-friendly trifecta government (one party control) but where
bipartisanship is also on display. Take for example recent legislation giving laid-off mine
"
workers extended unemployment benefits. There is also proposed budget legislation to return to most households a possible $2000 check from the state’s current surplus.
Not all legislation, though, is bipartisan. Take for example very recent legislation passed that respects women’s dignity by removing government control over their bodies.
Something many don’t realize is that nearly all people, Democrats and Republicans alike,
consider themselves pro life. Pro Life includes pro-education, safety, shelter, food security, non-invasive government, and more.
Something else that many don’t realize is that pro life also means respecting a woman’s dignity and body choices. That’s why the Minnesota state government will no longer have this control, but even so, it is untrue to say that any of us are pro abortion. An authentic Christian society, both legislatures and individuals, do not judge, whether it agrees or disagrees.
I expect that over the next two years we will be seeing a lot of people friendly legislation, both partisan and nonpartisan, that will make all of our lives better.
We are all blessed, Democrats and Republicans alike, to live in the Great State of Minnesota with our great skies, water and now government.
We can and will continue to be the absolute best state in continental America to live in because Democrats Care About People.
