On April 19, the Minnesota House approved House File 2335, the Housing Finance Bill proposal. The bill, authored by Housing Committee Chair Michael Howard (DFL - Richfield), makes $1 billion in investments, our state’s most significant commitment to addressing our housing crisis in state history. In doing so, the legislature will create housing stability for Minnesota families on the brink of homelessness through new state-based housing vouchers, spur the production of new homes across the state, and deliver pathways to homeownership for thousands of Minnesotans.

The bill passed on a vote of 70-57.

