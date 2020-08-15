U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Representatives Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Angie Craig (MN-02), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Collin Peterson (MN-07), and Pete Stauber (MN-08) sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expressing concern about continued delays in the processing of paper tax returns and requesting further information on what the agency plans to do to address this issue.
“We have heard from constituents all across the State of Minnesota who filed paper returns and have not yet received their refund or even been able to check its status. Unfortunately, reports indicate that the backlog of paper tax returns pending review by the IRS continues to grow,” the lawmakers wrote.
“A June 29 report from the National Taxpayer Advocate identified an estimated 4.7 million paper tax returns backlogged at the IRS—almost half of the approximately 10 million paper returns filed annually. With June 29 being over two weeks before the extended filing deadline, we can assume the backlog is even larger than what has been reported.”
