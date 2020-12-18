I’m asking all businesses affected by executive orders to comply with them voluntarily — which the vast majority of Minnesota businesses are already doing. I’m also asking businesses that are considering reopening in defiance of executive orders not to do it. You’re putting people at risk. People will get sick and die because of you. Not only from COVID-19: if someone has a heart attack or a stroke or a car accident and dies because they can’t get an ICU bed that’s being used by someone who got COVID at your establishment, or got it from someone who got it at your establishment, that death is also on you.
I know COVID-19 is an economic crisis as well as a health crisis. I’m glad the Legislature passed a relief package for businesses and workers that Governor Walz is signing today. Congress is finally close to approving a relief package as well. And hopefully vaccines will be widely available soon. But right now, Minnesota’s ICU and non-ICU hospital beds are 90 percent full. Right now, bars and restaurants reopening for on-premises indoor service is the wrong way to solve the economic crisis: it’s dangerous and puts neighbors, loved ones, and whole communities at risk.
My office and our partners at the Departments of Health, Labor and Industry, and Public Safety are working together to keep Minnesotans safe and help businesses and workers weather this crisis. The vast majority of businesses that we have worked with are complying with executive orders because they understand their responsibility to keep people safe and care about their customers, employees, and communities. Using our enforcement tools to force compliance on the few that are not complying or are threatening not to comply is a last resort, but we will use them when we need to.
