By Lee Bloomquist
Mesabi Tribune
The Biden administration has placed a 20-year ban on mining in a part of northern Minnesota.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced it’s withdrawing 225,000 acres from future federal mineral leasing within the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for two decades.
The administration said it’s taking the action due to concerns about the potential impacts of mining on the area’s watershed, fish and wildlife, Tribal and treaty rights, and robust recreation economy.
“The Department of the Interior takes seriously our obligations to steward public lands and waters on behalf of all Americans,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a news release. “Protecting a place like the Boundary Waters is key to supporting the health of the watershed and its surrounding wildlife, upholding Tribal trust and treaty responsibilities, and boosting the local recreation economy. With an eye toward protecting this special place for future generations, I have made this decision using the best-available science and extensive public input.”
Development of northeastern Minnesota’s vast critical mineral resources has for years been a political hot-potato.
Opponents say mining for copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals could pollute waterways.
Proponents say the world’s largest undeveloped critical minerals reserve can be safely developed to meet America’s clean energy goals.
The announcement drew immediate fire from northern Minnesota mining and clean energy proponents.
“This is unbelievable,” U.S. Eighth District Republican Congressman Pete Stauber said via telephone. “Joe Biden just attacked our way of life. He just took multi-generational union jobs away from the Iron Range. The harm to our country now and in the future is unbelievable.”
Stauber said the action would ban taconite, copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group minerals mining within the 225,000-acre area.
Most impacted would be the Twin Metals Minnesota proposed underground copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group project.
The proposed project is about nine miles southeast of Ely within the Duluth Complex, a roughly eight-billion ton undeveloped reserve of critical minerals.
“Twin Metals Minnesota is deeply disappointed and stunned that the federal government has chosen to enact a 20-year moratorium across a quarter million acres of land in northeastern Minnesota,” Twin Metals Minnesota said in a statement. “This region sits on top of one of the world’s largest deposits of critical minerals that are vital in meeting our nation’s goals to transition to a clean energy future, to create American jobs, to strengthen our national security and to bolster domestic supply chains. We believe our project plays a critical role in addressing all of these priorities, and we remain committed to enforcing Twin Metals’ rights.”
A year ago almost exactly to the day, the Department of Interior canceled two leases on federal land for the project.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said Thursday’s action reverses decisions made by the Trump administration.
“The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is a national treasure and a precious resource,” Smith said in a statement. “In 2016, the federal government began a process to determine whether the watershed that drains into the BWCA is appropriate for copper sulfide mining. The answer, according to the science, is no. When President Trump tried to hijack the evaluation process, I objected, and I was grateful when President Biden’s administration took action to restart this process. Today marks the culmination of that effort, a landmark in protecting this irreplaceable wilderness area.”
Smith said Minnesota has a rich mining tradition and will continue to provide valuable minerals to the world thanks to hard-working Minnesotans.
“We are a mining state, but mining is not appropriate everywhere,” Smith said. “I want to thank all of the Minnesotans who have fought so passionately to preserve the precious landscape in northeastern Minnesota, particularly the young people who have brought so much energy to this effort.”
However, northeastern Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle had a little different take on the announcement, blasting the mining ban.
“Today, in the Minnesota House, I’m about to vote on a bill to bring us toward 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, “ Democratic Farmer-Labor Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “Meanwhile, as a country, we’re exporting our jobs and conscience overseas to third-world countries that don’t have the same environmental or labor standards we have here in the United States. This decision reeks of hypocrisy. I believe climate change is real, and the only way to achieve our goals for a carbon-free future is to mine our way out of this problem in the most environmentally responsible way possible. Projects deserve to be judged on their ability to meet strict environmental standards, not be subject to political headwinds.”
Rep. Roger Skraba, (R-Ely) is a former mayor of Ely and guides trips into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Unions and union workers such as in building trades have wanted the Twin Metals Minnesota project for the good-paying jobs it would create, he said.
“It’s pretty tough,” Skraba said of the announcement.
“Once again, Democrats want to kill mining—and with it, hurt northern Minnesota families and destroy our economies,” Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said. “Northern Minnesota could, and should, be an economic powerhouse. We are blessed to have the natural resources that are used in virtually every modern technology, and we can access them while protecting the beautiful northern Minnesota environment that we all cherish. The only reason we are not reaping the benefits already is that Democrats hate mining and stand in the way of progress every chance they get. Thank you to Congressman Pete Stauber for continuing to fight against this nonsense.”
“The federal government is putting in place a 20-year ban on mining on a vast region in northeast Minnesota, Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown said. “It is counter to state and federal commitments to address climate issues, build supply chains and bolster jobs. The federal government should instead have a fair process for mine project proposers and the public to assess individual mine proposals to ensure the environment is protected. All mineral deposits and mine plans are unique, and a one-size-fits-all federal action ignores that.”
Sen. Rob Farnsworth, (R-Hibbing), calls the action extremely disappointing.
“This ban by the Biden administration is extremely disappointing and disheartening for the Iron Range,” Farnsworth said. “We are a leader in protecting our natural resources while growing our jobs and economy.”
Steve Giorgi, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools executive director, said a day after Gov. Walz took great pleasure in signing an unemployment extension for laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers, the rug was pulled out of the temporary joy felt in Babbitt and surrounding communities.
“For those of us who live in the region, we know this has been a political football for the past decade,” Giorgi said. “RAMS as an organization representing communities and school districts in the region has steadfastly supported the right of mining companies to conduct geotechnical exploration in the region and to develop mine plans of operation based on their scientific determinations that the Duluth Complex can support mineral extraction in an environmentally safe manner. Both the state of Minnesota and the federal government have strict environmental review procedures that would make the final decision on whether or not to permit a mine in this watershed.”
Companies like Twin Metals and Teck hold leases to conduct research and have invested millions into local economies, Giorgi said.
“Now, our region is faced with the prospect of no new jobs, no utilization of copper, nickel, palladium and other precious metals into materials needed for our green economy or carbon free electricity by 2040. Our Permanent School Trust Fund will see ZERO proceeds from the lands that were estimated to provide over $2 billion from mineral extraction, thanks to this 20-year moratorium on mining or exploration or land use on over 220,000 acres of our land. This decision was not based on science, but on political influence and emotion and will result in another critical setback for our region’s growth, economy and sustainability. Parents should have their children carry heavy backpacks each day to school as their future as a Sherpa is one step closer to reality with this decision.”
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director and a former Twin Metals Minnesota employee, said the ban flies in the face of the administration’s clean energy talk.
“The announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior today to withdraw federal lands from mineral development is a step in the wrong direction and will make it harder to achieve President Biden’s own climate and domestic content goals,” Lucas said in a MiningMinnesota statement. “As the Minnesota Legislature simultaneously is advancing a bill prioritizing 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, this federal action is also severely limiting how much of a role Minnesota can play in reaching that goal.”
The Duluth Complex, impacted by the ban, contains 95 percent of America’s nickel resources, 85 percent of cobalt resources, 51 percent of platinum, 48 percent of palladium, and 34 percent of the nation’s copper reserves.
All of those minerals are needed for clean energy initiatives.
“We cannot produce the wind towers, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, charging infrastructure, or energy transmission our state and country needs to meet these climate goals without a massive increase in the amount of critical minerals being produced worldwide,” Lucas said. “We should be prioritizing the safe and responsible development of these minerals, not putting them in a lockbox to ensure they can’t be used.”
Mining Minnesota also criticized how the decision was made.
“The announcement today by DOI utilized a woefully inadequate environmental assessment as its basis to withdrawal approximately 225,000 acres within the Superior National Forest from mineral development and exploration,” Lucas said “The basis of this important decision is not based on sound science or careful study; instead, it is the result of political decisions informed by poorly constructed hypothetical scenarios. The same level of scientific scrutiny that industry is commonly held to does not apply to the federal government and that could not be more apparent than in the environmental assessment the Department of Interior is using to support this decision.”
Mining Minnesota said the ban would also cripple the state of Minnesota from developing its abundant natural resources.
“Importantly for Minnesota, this federal mineral withdrawal will, by nature of the surface and mineral ownership in that region, preclude the state of Minnesota from accessing its own mineral rights; a decision which significantly handicaps the role Minnesota can play in supporting domestic critical mineral development. Minnesota’s mineral wealth has steadfastly supported the Arrowhead, taxpayers, and school systems in Minnesota for over 100 years,” Lucas said. “The heart of this decision is based on the fallacy that adequate protections for the BWCAW are not already in place. The decision by the federal government today is short sighted and politically motivated. It handicaps our ability to provide the minerals needed to combat climate change, and it results in no additional protections for the BWCAW.”
Twin Metals Minnesota is litigating the earlier decision that canceled the federal leases.
A little more than a month ago, the Biden administration announced it had made a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to support the development of critical minerals in those countries.
“He wants to mine these minerals abroad and that’s wrong,” Stauber said. “We’re going to hold this administration accountable for these egregious decisions. They are going to answer for the pain the put on my constituents today.”
Skraba said he doesn’t understand the ban.
“Do they believe this will solidify their base and people will keep voting for them?” Skraba said. “I think the people in northern Minnesota think different.”
