Minnesota Housing Project (MHP) applauds the Legislative budget targets announced today, which identify a much needed $1billion in housing investment this biennium. We are grateful to legislative housing champions who are working hard for Minnesota families with this major investment.

Home serves as a foundation upon which other aspects of life and well-being are balanced. A stable home leads to healthier families, quality education, and generational wealth opportunities – our future truly starts at home. This legislative target for housing recognizes the scale at which we need to increase our housing investments for Minnesota. And we still don’t have a plan for our future needs for housing Minnesotans can afford.

