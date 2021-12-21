I just wanted to wish you and everyone who reads this editorial a very blessed holiday season. 

When I think about Christmas, I think about the greatest gift that has ever been given, which is eternal life in Christ.

The Bible, in first John (Chapter 4, Verse 9) says “in this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.”

I pray, that you would receive Christ into your heart today and that you would experience Christ in you, the hope of glory as the Bible talks about in Colossians (Chapter 1, Verse 27). 

Merry Christmas.

Leroy Larson

Keewatin

 

