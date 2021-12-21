Merry Christmas Dec 21, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I just wanted to wish you and everyone who reads this editorial a very blessed holiday season. When I think about Christmas, I think about the greatest gift that has ever been given, which is eternal life in Christ.The Bible, in first John (Chapter 4, Verse 9) says “in this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.”I pray, that you would receive Christ into your heart today and that you would experience Christ in you, the hope of glory as the Bible talks about in Colossians (Chapter 1, Verse 27). Merry Christmas.Leroy LarsonKeewatin Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bible Christmas Christianity Worship Gift Holiday Season Chapter Hope Talk Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lauren Daigle 1990-2021 Lauren Alyson Daigle 1990-2021 James Melvin Beier 1943-2021 Tami Amundson 1964 - 2021 Bradley R. Inglebret 1945-2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
