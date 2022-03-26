My opinion letter is especially for global warming alarmists who think the world will end unless we buy carbon credits on the global market, stop cutting trees, build highly subsidized solar panels, buy highly subsidized corn-based ethanol, and drive expensive electric cars. In fall quarter 1968, Limnology 101 was a required class for an aspiring fisheries research biologist like I. Oceanography is the study of ocean currents, flora, and fauna - not Merriweather (LOL). Limnology is the study of freshwater. In 1968, University of Minnesota Professor Joseph Shapiro was considered a world renown expert in the biological, chemical, and physical dynamics of lakes and streams. From Doctor Shapiro’s lectures and required reading, we students learned about many remarkably unique attributes of water. For example, the maximum density of water is not 32 degrees; but 39. Most lakes are devoid of oxygen below the thermocline, why some lakes are turquoise, and that the Eckman dredge is an easy way to sample macroscopic lake sediment biota. In the field, we students also learned more practical, sampling methods and spent hours on a pontoon on Lake Minnetonka, west of the U of M campus. Minnesota lakes formed when glaciers melted and receded. The last glacier thru Itasca County came from NW Canada and advanced as far south as Des Moines, Iowa; and therefore, is named the Des Moines Lobe (ca. 12,000 B.C.). Paleolimnology analyzes the top to bottom profiles of sediments deposited since the Late Pleistocene (a.k.a. Holocene). The depth of lake sediment is only about 3 feet in most lakes near Grand Rapids (e.g., Little Bass Lake NW of Cohasset); and paleolimnologists analyze pollen in the lake’s sediment and determine what plants grew nearby and correlate pollen species to localized climate conditions. Evaporation greatly exceeds rainfall in deserts and to a lesser extent, the rainfall to evaporation imbalance also occurs in prairies of North Dakota and western Minnesota. The opposite is true further east in Minnesota’s pine forests and paleolimnologists believe that western Itasca County experienced very hot & dry weather during the Medieval Period.
The salary of university professors is not large, and their income is often supplemented with grants. In my view, herein lies the problem. I believe that scientific fraud comes easy in “historical (biological) sciences”, compared to “operational (physical) sciences” like physics and chemistry. At many colleges, a Christian professor who believes in a Divine Creator or refutes global warming is starved-out unless he “drinks the cool aid” of evolutionists (and the students don’t get A+ report cards). There’s another land-grant university (like the U of M) just south of Minnesota that has a Department Evolutionary Biology which is replete with “Ivory Tower Professors” who want their gullible student - like I once was - to believe that ontogeny recapitulates phylogeny and that we evolved from monkeys. Thanks mom, for giving me life and for tolerating my defiant, incorrigible, prodigal behavior while in college. You were right. I was wrong.
David G. Holmbeck (DNR retired 2008)
Grand Rapids
