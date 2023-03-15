All supporters of the belief in broad Second Amendment rights look for “experts” to support their beliefs. My “expert” in this debate is former Chief Justice Warren Burger (1969-1986;) who wrote: “”​​​​​The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud - I repeat, fraud, on the American people by special interest groups I have seen in my lifetime. The real intent of the Second Amendment was to guarantee that STATE armies - a militia - would be maintained for defense of the STATE. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any such argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to own any kind of weapon they desire.”

Those who believe they have an “unfettered right to own any kind of weapon they desire” will find support for that belief in organizations like the N.R.A. who have something to gain from the rank-and-file buying into the agenda, “Follow the money,” and you’ll know why.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments