All supporters of the belief in broad Second Amendment rights look for “experts” to support their beliefs. My “expert” in this debate is former Chief Justice Warren Burger (1969-1986;) who wrote: “”The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the 2nd Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud - I repeat, fraud, on the American people by special interest groups I have seen in my lifetime. The real intent of the Second Amendment was to guarantee that STATE armies - a militia - would be maintained for defense of the STATE. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any such argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to own any kind of weapon they desire.”
Those who believe they have an “unfettered right to own any kind of weapon they desire” will find support for that belief in organizations like the N.R.A. who have something to gain from the rank-and-file buying into the agenda, “Follow the money,” and you’ll know why.
“What I keep hearing from these “rebels” is they want “freedom.” That’s a lie. What they really want is “license,” which is the freedom to do what they want, when they want, with no thought to possible consequences. In the process, they want others to focus on their “good intention” of “freedom,” and ignore the fact that there will be consequences to their licentiousness”
"
Once aggressive males decide unimaginable loss is a price worth paying for an imagined ideal of “freedom,” the number of deaths of any kind cease to matter. The chains these people carry around are internal, in places where no gun will ever change their fear-based issues. Where denial of their fear begins, the blaming of others also begins.
“When “open-carry” activists walk into Walmart with semi-automatic rifles slung over their shoulders, they aren’t “exercising their rights based on an ethic of responsibility. They’re trying to intimidate their way to respect and esteem.” In cases like this, guns are bling — the jewelry of masculine aggressiveness. They’re “acting out, demanding attention, and rejecting curbs on their desires.” That’s an outcome of license. That’s not being a responsible citizen; that’s being infantile...
Believing they’ll feel safer if they can just control a few more people, their paranoia will drive them to try to control ever more people. In the end, the more they try to control others, the less they’ll control themselves. and the less safe they’ll end up feeling. And there will always be others to control.
My mentor in college once told me that all friends really end up being are two people who develop ways of resolving conflicts, in which both people are satisfied with the resolution. The people in question don’t want to resolve conflicts - they want to get their way, and they want to control others in the process.
I wonder if the GOP leaders are listening, and if they understand how much this issue pertains to their beliefs and decisions.
