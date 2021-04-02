A recent letter writer stated that most letters to the editor are liberals who don’t defend their ideas when the letters are commented on. As one of the frequent liberal letter writers I’d like to remind this person about the 30-day waiting period which makes any direct response difficult.
The writer invites debate on his opinions but his opinions are stated as facts. He states that the woman killed by Capital police has been forgotten. He says there was enough time to taser or mace her instead and that she did not deserve to die. No one deserves to die. The police didn’t have a choice when the mob broke in. Ashli Babbit was in a group (some with weapons) breaking into congressional chambers. The rioters, including Babbitt, had a choice. She joined a mob bent on subverting the rule of law and inflicting harm on lawmakers. Officer Sicknick didn’t choose to be bear sprayed. The letter writer states that Officer Sicknick died from a medical emergency as if that were a fact when it is not. His cause of death hasn’t been released. Dying from injuries sustained during the attack is murder.
The writer also asks if we remember the media going crazy when Trump said there were vaccines coming. News organizations understand that Trump was responsible for getting Operation Warp Speed started. That’s where his response ended. No national distribution plan meant states were left scrambling to figure out how to get shots in arms. The jaw dropper is when he goes on to assert that many claimed “they won’t trust anything brought forward during the Trump administration” and it “seems most are queuing for their jab now.” I assume he means liberals/Democrats but it’s a majority of Republicans who say they will not get vaccinated. He writes about people worrying about Trump abusing his presidential powers but states as fact that Biden has disdained the legislative branch since his first day. This is a debatable point, but it’s not readily evident. I don’t see Biden abusing his power: he’s not asking that legal election results be overturned for example. It would be a lengthy debate if all of Trump’s abuses of power were discussed.
We cannot have honest debate when we don’t agree to accept basic facts as our starting point. The idea that Trump won in 2020 is a flat out lie, told consciously by some and followed blindly by others. Biden won, that’s a fact upheld by every election official, every county, every court, Republican or not. Another example is that news organizations are filled with professionals, people who studied to be journalists. They are asking Biden tough questions. Most journalists are not “fake news.”
Truth has to be our starting point. The truth is that we can be better and we are on the cusp of that right now. This is a lightning rod moment. Let’s all try to be on the side of truth and transparency - make that our starting point for polite and truthful debates.
Lisa Whelan
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.