As a 30-year veteran teacher in the District 318 schools, I maintain a fondness for, and an interest in, our students, their teachers, and their environment. I was dismayed to learn that the district is NOT requiring masks or vaccinations for students or staff. This decision affects not only their well-being, but that of their families. I strongly encourage the members of the Board of Education and the administration to reevaluate their decision. Irrefutable scientific evidence indicates that masks and vaccinations are the best ways to prevent Covid diseases, deaths and severe illnesses. They are currently the only measures we have to fight this pandemic. We take on a huge responsibility to care for our children when they enter our doors. Let’s make decisions that reflect that care for our treasures-our children.
Fran Strommer
Cohasset
OP States: "They are currently the only measures we have to fight this pandemic" (masks & Vaccines). That would be an incorrect statement.
There are therapeutics that should be used by our hospitals & doctors (ie. Ivermectin and other medications). Instead positive vaccinated & non-vaccinated are being sent home to "wait" for breathing difficulties & needing critical care.
Countless deaths could be avoided if therapeutics were the first line of defense. There should be no need to vaccinate & mask everyone if these treatments would be "forced" as you would like the vaccines & masks to be. Why aren't we screaming & writing op-eds for the medical field to use these therapeutics, but everyone sure will scream for Mask & forced Vaccines? Therapeutics would save countless lives - lets Scream about that!
