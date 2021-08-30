As a 30-year veteran teacher in the District 318 schools, I maintain a fondness for, and an interest in, our students, their teachers, and their environment. I was dismayed to learn that the district is NOT requiring masks or vaccinations for students or staff. This decision affects not only their well-being, but that of their families. I strongly encourage the members of the Board of Education and the administration to reevaluate their decision. Irrefutable scientific evidence indicates that masks and vaccinations are the best ways to prevent Covid diseases, deaths and severe illnesses. They are currently the only measures we have to fight this pandemic. We take on a huge responsibility to care for our children when they enter our doors. Let’s make decisions that reflect that care for our treasures-our children.
Fran Strommer
Cohasset
